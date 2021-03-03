Here’s A Turbocharged Kawasaki KZ650 With 110 HP On Tap, Has 830cc Big Bore Kit

1978 Pontiac Trans Am Barn Find Is So Original It’ll Blow Your Mind

How much is such a rare barn find really worth? The eBay seller says $29,500, but the “Make Offer” button has also been enabled if you’re interested in another deal. And if the barn find thing and the long time spent on the side of the road don’t make a Trans Am special, here’s something extra on this 1978 model.This is a fully unmolested car that comes with everything original, including the paint, the mileage, the interior, the title, and even the paperwork.Under the hood, there’s a matching numbers engine and transmission, but worth knowing is the car is sold as not running, as the eBay user logisticnorth explains they haven’t tried to start it after coming across the vehicle in a garage.While no additional info has been shared on the engine, the VIN indicates this is a Trans Am originally equipped with a 400 4 bbl, and given how original everything still is on the car, there’s a chance the same unit is still there under the hood.Despite sitting for so long, the car comes in impressive condition, and the seller too emphasizes only small improvements here and there would be required, with no major sign of rust currently visible.“This car has not been started since 1988. I included a picture of the day I found the car. The only thing I did was wipe it down to inspect the paint condition. It should buff out better, but again it is 43-year-old factory paint. It shows wear as expected. The interior is original, it will need a headliner as the old one was removed due to sagging,” they say.Right now, the odometer indicates 79,266 miles (127,566.26 kilometers), and it’s believed they’re all original.How much is such a rare barn find really worth? The eBay seller says $29,500, but the “Make Offer” button has also been enabled if you’re interested in another deal.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.