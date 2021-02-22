Matching Numbers 1967 Pontiac GTO Flexes Original Unrestored Muscle

3 A 1964 Pontiac GTO Really Doesn’t Deserve to Be Abandoned Like This

All in all, this GTO is quite a rare find, and $18,000 seems to be a fair price given it’s fully original and complete. You can inspect the car in person in Atlanta. As for what makes a classic GTO the dream of every collector out there, the whole thing is as simple as possible. As long as it’s an all-original and untouched example that can still be restored at a fair price, a Pontiac GTO is something that instantly catches the attention.And the 1967 model that we have here ticks all the boxes in this regard, as it’s a matching-numbers, all-original, untouched, and unmolested Pontiac GTO that anyone can take home for just $18,000.The car comes with full documentation, and the Craigslist seller guarantees everything inside and outside is fully original.The paint that you see on its body, for example, is the Champagne Gold Metallic finish that Pontiac itself sprayed on it back in 1967 when it built the GTO. Of course, the paint has seen better days, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given its age.The interior is also fully original and complete, so this GTO even comes with a factory-fitted radio.Power comes from a 400ci engine developing 335 horsepower, but unfortunately, not too many specifics have been provided on this one. So, for instance, we don’t know if the engine is running; given the overall condition of the GTO, there’s a chance it does, though.Rust shouldn’t be a major concern on this GTO, though there are indeed some spots that need to be dealt with if you’re aiming for a muscle car in mint condition.As for the mileage, the odometer currently indicates 68,000 miles (109,435 kilometers), and given the car comes with full documentation, we believe they are original.All in all, this GTO is quite a rare find, and $18,000 seems to be a fair price given it’s fully original and complete. You can inspect the car in person in Atlanta.

