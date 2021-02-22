Don’t Drive on a Frozen Lake Is Today’s PSA

Without a single trace of doubt, we’ve all done stupid stuff when we were younger. Some of that stuff makes for a fun story to tell friends or the grandkids, and some will never be talked about again. Then, there are those things that can be turned into legit PSAs.
This is one of those times: police would like to kindly remind drivers not to drive their cars on the surface of frozen lakes, especially if said lakes come with various warnings and messages that no type of leisure activity except ice fishing is allowed.
This happened at the end of last week, on the North Park Lake in McCandless Township, just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A 24-year-old man at the wheel of a 2010 Subaru Forester thought it would be “fun” if he drove off the boat ramp and onto the lake. He soon got to find out it really wasn’t.
His SUV didn’t make it all the way to the shore and became partially submerged when the ice broke, swallowing the rear end. Luckily, the driver was able to get out of it and run to the shore without being injured.
Asked why he’d think driving across the frozen lake at night was a good idea, he first told police he thought it’d be “fun,” according to Allegheny County Police Lieutenant Scott Scherer speaking to CNN/CBS. Later on, perhaps realizing he was in trouble for it, he changed his story to say he got confused and thought the lake was an empty parking lot. The second version is even funnier than the first, given the many warning signs that dot the area.
“He was lucky to get out and we hope this serves as an example to stay off the ice in north park. It is dangerous without a doubt,” Lt. Scherer tells the media.
The SUV was eventually towed off the lake, but it wasn’t without plenty of effort from local enforcement and plenty of manpower. It is believed to be a total write-off and, not surprisingly, the driver is facing charges at the end of the investigation.
So, yes, maybe try to resist the urge to drive on frozen lakes.
The SUV is being towed out of North Park Lake. pic.twitter.com/o7B0wEKWL5— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) February 18, 2021