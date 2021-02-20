One-Owner 1965 Pontiac GTO Hides Original Muscle Under the Hood

Aznom Palladium Super-Sedan Looks Out of Place in any City

Pontiac GTO is the kind of model that doesn’t need any introduction when we’re talking about muscle cars, and it goes without saying it has become a collector’s dream, especially when it comes in original and unmolested condition. 25 photos



There are two things that need to be mentioned from the very beginning: this is an original-everything 1965



The car still ships with the original paint, though it obviously shows its age, so if a tip-top shape is what you’re aiming for, then fixes would be required here too. The one-owner GTO has spent all of its life in Georgia, and the seller guarantees it has never been on salty roads.



“Never seen salty roads however she did sit in tall grass so the first 6 inches from the ground up is toasty. The braces look pretty good, the frame is solid. Floors surprisingly decent but obviously has rust thru,” they say.



So overall, it’s a GTO in a fair condition and requiring fixes both inside and outside, though, at first glance, there’s nothing a thorough restoration can’t handle.



Now let’s move to the part hiding under the hood.



The car comes with a matching-numbers original 389 4-barrel engine paired with a 2-speed automatic transmission. The bad news is the engine not only doesn’t run, but it also doesn’t turn by hand, so you should have this inspected thoroughly to see how it can be fixed.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.