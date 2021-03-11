One-Owner 1976 Pontiac Trans Am Barn Find Flexes Original Engine, Low Mileage

Trakka's Akuna A2M Camper Van From the Land Down Under Is Versatility on Wheels

Without a doubt, this Trans Am appears to be a rare find that would make for a stunning model after a thorough restoration. By the looks of things, there are plenty of people who think the same. Listed as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, the car has already attracted eight bids in just a few hours online, with the top one right now exceeding $1,000. And while this black and gold model is something rather hard to find, here’s the next best thing for someone looking for a 1976 Trans Am.It’s an original model still boasting the matching numbers 400 (6.5L) engine under the hood and coming with surprisingly low mileage.Let’s start with the good part. This is a one-owner model listed as a barn find, as the car has been sitting in storage since 1983. eBay seller 35thvette says they have documents to show the car got a new water pump before being parked. By the way, at that time the odometer indicated just 34,716 miles (55,869 km). Only some 3,000 more miles (4,828 km) have been added since then, so it remains a low mileage Trans Am that certainly sounds intriguing.Moving on to what hides under the hood, we find an original matching numbers 400 unit paired with a 4-speed transmission. The VIN confirms this is a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am fitted from the factory with a 400 4bbl engine, assembled at the facility in Norwood, Ohio.The bad news is the car obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, but it’s hard to expect otherwise, given that it’s been sitting for no less than 38 years. There’s a lot to fix on this Trans Am, and the photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves.The engine doesn’t start, but it turns by hand, so we definitely recommend a closer inspection before the purchase.Without a doubt, this Trans Am appears to be a rare find that would make for a stunning model after a thorough restoration. By the looks of things, there are plenty of people who think the same. Listed as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, the car has already attracted eight bids in just a few hours online, with the top one right now exceeding $1,000.

