Rare 1969 Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air III Has Taken the Pony Car Culture to the UK

The Pontiac Trans Am may not have been the most potent line coming from the Michigan-based manufacturer. Still, it sure was the most successful performance model, despite having to deal with another big name in the American automotive history to achieve that: the GTO. 9 photos



According to the owner, only 369 of those 697 were given the special L74 400-cu-in (6.6-liter) V8 engine that came with the Ram Air III package, making this thing even rarer. And when you think it currently resides in the UK, it might as well be the only one in the country—hell, maybe even in Europe.



Originally, the massive V8 engine was rated at 335 hp, though in all likelihood, it produced plenty more power than that. We wouldn't be so sure about the 400 hp estimate provided by the owner considering the time that's passed, but we wouldn't dare to drive it if it made more than that either.



The way it's advertised doesn't help either. It's heavy, has a short-geared four-speed manual, a thin steering wheel that could be power-assisted just as well as it might not be, and it's prone to spinning. Luckily, Jamie, the host of the



People in Europe like to make fun of American cars essentially for being "big and dumb," but the truth is that everyone who's ever experienced a muscle (or pony) car can't help but love the sheer brute force they exude. This clip of two Brits laughing their heads off while blasting the 1969



