This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Is an All-Original Untouched Survivor

There are plenty of 1979 Trans Ams currently up for grabs out there, but what you’re looking at here is an all-original survivor that has never been modified in any way.
Even the base version of the ’79 Trans Am came standard with plenty of goodies, so no matter what model you find, you’re still getting a lot of stuff for the money.
But what sets this example apart from the rest of the crowd is how original everything still is on the car, and this obviously makes it a lot more special than most of its siblings currently on the market.
The Craigslist seller guarantees this is an unmolested survivor, and while we’re not being told how many owners previously drove this car, the Pontiac still has the original window sticker on it.
And speaking of the original stuff that comes with the car, you also get the original catalytic converter, the original mini spare tire, and the air tank.
The engine under the hood is the 403 unit that was offered as standard, but unfortunately, no further specifics have been provided on its condition. So while we’re not being told if it runs and drives, there’s a chance it does given the overall shape of the car. The engine is paired with a TH400 transmission.
The interior looks to be in pretty good condition as well, and we believe it’s also complete, but of course, you should still inspect everything thoroughly if you really plan to buy the car. The seller says everything is “like new” on this Trans Am.
Coming with a clean Illinois title, the vehicle is parked close to Salem. As for the price, it’s pretty clear such a nice Trans Am can’t be very cheap, but it’s not super-expensive either. So you can drive it home for $25,900, which is a fair price given the overall condition of the car and if the engine is working properly.
But what sets this example apart from the rest of the crowd is how original everything still is on the car, and this obviously makes it a lot more special than most of its siblings currently on the market.
The Craigslist seller guarantees this is an unmolested survivor, and while we’re not being told how many owners previously drove this car, the Pontiac still has the original window sticker on it.
And speaking of the original stuff that comes with the car, you also get the original catalytic converter, the original mini spare tire, and the air tank.
The engine under the hood is the 403 unit that was offered as standard, but unfortunately, no further specifics have been provided on its condition. So while we’re not being told if it runs and drives, there’s a chance it does given the overall shape of the car. The engine is paired with a TH400 transmission.
The interior looks to be in pretty good condition as well, and we believe it’s also complete, but of course, you should still inspect everything thoroughly if you really plan to buy the car. The seller says everything is “like new” on this Trans Am.
Coming with a clean Illinois title, the vehicle is parked close to Salem. As for the price, it’s pretty clear such a nice Trans Am can’t be very cheap, but it’s not super-expensive either. So you can drive it home for $25,900, which is a fair price given the overall condition of the car and if the engine is working properly.