You Can Now Play Football with Cars on iPhone and Android

Rocket League has long been one super-popular game, and given its success on consoles and PCs, Psyonix has decided to bring it to mobile devices as well. 6 photos



The game only supports touch input, so you no longer have a 3D perspective, but use a side-scrolling pitch for each game. Every match lasts two minutes, and Rocket League Sideswipe allows only up to two players per team. In other words, it’ll support 1v1 and 2v2 matches and offer a multiplayer mode letting you play with others or directly with your friends.



"Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you're a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field. Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks," the company says.



“In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release.”



The good news is the game will be offered free of charge for everybody, and players in Australia and New Zealand can already join a limited-time alpha test on Android to get a taste of the new release early.



But the bad news is that it’ll take a while for Rocket League Sideswipe to land for everybody, including for those with an



