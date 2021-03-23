1979 Pontiac Trans Am Hides a Little Surprise Under the Hood, Is Now Super Fast

4 1981 Pontiac Trans Am Flaunts 23,000 Miles, Something Unexpected Under the Hood

The standard version of the 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was a pretty high-optioned model itself, coming with sport mirrors, special decals, wheel opening air deflectors, and a rear spoiler. Inside, buyers got Rally gauges, a Formula steering wheel, and several other goodies. 16 photos



The ’79 Trans Am that we have here is a mix of good news and bad news, but as you’ll discover in the next few lines, it comes with a small change under the hood that sweetens up the listing.



So first and foremost, it’s a rust-free 1979 Trans Am, with eBay seller



The interior also seems to be in decent shape, but we still recommend every buyer to thoroughly inspect the car before the purchase.



One of the best things about this Trans Am is that it still comes with the original build sheet, which has been framed, so it’s there for eternity. It confirms the car was fitted with several options, including tinted glass and power windows.



The 1979



The car runs and drives as expected, and the seller says it’s ready for the track. The odometer indicates 85,838 miles (138,142 km).



