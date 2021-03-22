2021 RoadTrek Play Camper Van Unleashes Freedom and Comfort Into the Wild

Rare 1972 Pontiac Trans Am Is a Low-Mileage Surprise With Original Muscle

1972 brought little changes to the Trans Am , though more action happened under the hood, where the 455 HO itself received a few refinements that were more than welcome for a model whose popularity was on the rise. 24 photos



The same engine is powering the Trans Am that we have here, though this time, it also comes with a few surprises that make it quite a compelling purchase.



For example, the matching numbers original engine under the hood not only works just properly, but it also comes with really low mileage. The odometer indicates just 38,783 miles (62,415 km), and the owner guarantees they’re all original.



Other than that, the car is supposed to come in nearly mint condition, and the photos included in the listing confirm this is a Trans Am looking perfect. It’s hard to find something that needs to be fixed and improved on this Pontiac, and what’s more, it also comes with a series of extras, including complete documentation and the original build sheet.



Everything is in working condition, and even the air conditioning blows cold air, so theoretically, this Trans Am is ready to become a daily driver. However, it’s pretty clear its place should be away from the sun and rain in someone’s collection.



Remember when we said a bit earlier that almost everything makes it a compelling purchase? Well, the price is one of the exceptions, as the car is listed for sale on eBay with a $105,000 fixed price tag. Some other offers are also accepted.

