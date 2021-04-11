1977 Pontiac Trans Am Comes Out of Storage After 34 Years, Still Runs

Pontiac retired the Trans Am in 2002 and the brand itself went into the history books in 2010, but the nameplate soldiers on as an icon, mostly thanks to the "Smokey and the Bandit" film (1977). This Trans Am, which has been sitting in a barn since 1987, was built in the exact same year when Burt Reynolds drove one in the movie.
Amazingly enough, this 1977 Trans Am was driven for only 10 years and then put into storage for more than three decades. The bright blue coupe emerged out of storage looking rather well and it's now looking for a new home. Yes, it needs a complete restoration to return to its former glory, but 34 years of storage can do a lot more damage that this.
As far as the exterior goes, some dings and dents are immediately noticeable, as well as numerous rust spots on the rear fenders and the bumpers. It obviously needs a new coat of paint. Speaking of which, the gorgeous Martinique Blue color is not original. This hue wasn't available in 1977 and it was applied by the previous owner after Pontiac introduced it in 1978. The Trans Am was originally finished in Starlight Black.
The interior needs some serious cleaning and a few trim elements appear to be missing. The dashboard and the seats looks surprisingly good and the door panels aren't to shabby either. This car is equipped with air conditioning, power windows, and power locks, all optional goodies back in 1977. The odometer shows only 55,000 miles (80,467 km).
Poking through that long hood is a massive 6.6-liter V8 engine. The Trans Am is fitted with W72 mill, which was the most powerful option back in 1977. At 200 horsepower, it's not exactly mind-blowing, but they, the mid and late 1970s were rough for all muscle cars.
The engine mates to a three-speed automatic gearbox, but the Trans Am is also equipped with power steering and power brakes. The seller claims the engine runs and the car is drivable, but it's safe to say it's not exactly roadworthy as is.
This Pontiac definitely needs a lot of work to shine again. A proper restoration will cost a pretty penny, but it might be worth it if the car itself doesn't break the bank. Auctioned by "classicrides2013" on eBay, it's now at $4,200 with five days to go. It's a "no reserve" sale, so the highest bidder takes it home no matter the amount.
As far as the exterior goes, some dings and dents are immediately noticeable, as well as numerous rust spots on the rear fenders and the bumpers. It obviously needs a new coat of paint. Speaking of which, the gorgeous Martinique Blue color is not original. This hue wasn't available in 1977 and it was applied by the previous owner after Pontiac introduced it in 1978. The Trans Am was originally finished in Starlight Black.
The interior needs some serious cleaning and a few trim elements appear to be missing. The dashboard and the seats looks surprisingly good and the door panels aren't to shabby either. This car is equipped with air conditioning, power windows, and power locks, all optional goodies back in 1977. The odometer shows only 55,000 miles (80,467 km).
Poking through that long hood is a massive 6.6-liter V8 engine. The Trans Am is fitted with W72 mill, which was the most powerful option back in 1977. At 200 horsepower, it's not exactly mind-blowing, but they, the mid and late 1970s were rough for all muscle cars.
The engine mates to a three-speed automatic gearbox, but the Trans Am is also equipped with power steering and power brakes. The seller claims the engine runs and the car is drivable, but it's safe to say it's not exactly roadworthy as is.
This Pontiac definitely needs a lot of work to shine again. A proper restoration will cost a pretty penny, but it might be worth it if the car itself doesn't break the bank. Auctioned by "classicrides2013" on eBay, it's now at $4,200 with five days to go. It's a "no reserve" sale, so the highest bidder takes it home no matter the amount.