1977 Pontiac Trans Am Comes Out of Storage After 34 Years, Still Runs

More on this:

1 1978 Pontiac Trans Am “Bandit” Sitting for 26 Years Is All Original, Unrestored

2 All-Original 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Found in a Barn Has Just 25K Miles

3 Rare 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Macho Is a Matching Numbers Bird With Just 19K Miles

4 This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Is an All-Original Untouched Survivor

5 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Hides a Little Surprise Under the Hood, Is Now Super Fast