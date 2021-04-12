Pontiac GTO Judge Gets Two-Lane Blacktop Racer Look in Nostalgic Rendering

As we currently live out what might be the final years of the modern muscle car genre's golden era, with the ever-stricter emission standards threatening to bring this to an end, we can take comfort in the fact that the digital realm will always provide a space where these smiles-per-gallon masterpieces can flourish. In fact, there has never been a better time for virtual builds to accompany real ones , with the 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge we have here providing a brilliant example of the first. 9 photos



With the 1969 car only showcasing limited differences compared to the previous model year, Pontiac general manager John Zachary DeLorean (yes, that



Popular culture of the time inspired The Judge nickname (this came from the world of comedy), while the package targeted the suspension, wheels, interior and exterior, with psychedelic stickers acting like an attention magnet. The success of the offering meant The Judge



We're dealing with a digital restomod, as you can easily tell by the super-sized overfenders, albeit with the candy-colored stickers still in place. While those fenders accommodate American Racing Wheels goodies with a mirror-like finish, we're more interested in the hardware sitting in between them. That would be the side pipes.



Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist behind the work, went one step further with the yellow finish of the vehicle, referencing 1971's Two-Lane Blacktop, an American road movie that involves a GTO with this sort of attire - "Blacktop" refers to an asphalt road.



And while the vehicle in the motion picture, which obviously gets its fair share of street hooning, was a '70 GTO with the 455ci V8 and a Mark IV Ram-Air hood, this didn't sport The Judge treatment. However, how could we complain about this when we've been staring at these pixels for way longer than we like to admit?



