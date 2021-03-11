Perfectly Restored 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible Could Be Your Cool Summer Ride

Lamborghini's Countach LP 500 Prototype Turns 50, This Is Its Captivating Story

It's been 11 years since General Motors killed off Pontiac, but the American brand continues to live on through a handful of iconic nameplates. The GTO is one of them. 6 photos



1968 was also a great year for the GTO. That's when Pontiac launched the second-generation model, which dropped the sedan-like appearance of the original GTO for a fastback-style design with more curvaceous lines. The GTO had become a proper muscle car that year.



Unlike most of its rivals, the



The car went through a few notable design changes in just two years, but the 1968 model remains among the most memorable. And this perfectly restored convertible version is proof that you can't go wrong with a second-gen GTO.



Discovered by the folks over at



The interior looks downright amazing with absolutely no signs of wear and tear. The two-tone finish in light green and Gold Parchment vinyl tastefully complements the bright green exterior.



The 6.6-liter V8 under the hood looks just as clean. And before you complain that it's the smaller of the two V8s available for the



Transmission duties are handled by a three-speed automatic. This was one of three gearboxes available for the second-gen GTO, alongside three- and four-speed manuals. Even though I like to row my own, the automatic makes this GTO perfect for summer time cruising. Not a worry in the world!



