1955 Chevrolet Bel Air "Badman" Flexes Blown Big-Block, Drag Racer Looks

The 1960s saw some of the coolest gassers come to life. The gas coupe and sedan categories features dragsters based on all sorts of production models, but I've always been a sucker for Willys and Chevy Bel Air gassers. Especially the Bel Air. It's stylish design somehow works incredibly well with the meaty rear tires, bumper delete, and blowers associated with 1960s racing. 10 photos



And it's not just any drag conversion. This 1955 Chevy Tri-Five is a real-life, 1:1-scale replica of "Badman." Okay, you might not be old enough to know what that is, so let me explain.



Back in the day, famous gassers and funny cars were often memorialized by model kit manufacturers. The folks over at Monogram created the "Badman," a yellow-painted



It's not surprising that someone actually put together a real-life replica of the model. And it looks pretty good too. Sure, it's not 100% percent accurate to the 1:24-scale "Badman," but it's a cool build.



Diehard "Badman" fans will quickly notice that the real car has a few extras, like the grille and the production bumper instead of the model's front blade. The wheels are also different. Not only the rear wheels are smaller, but the fenders haven't been cut out. The car is also missing the wheelie bars.



The decals are accurate though, including the "396 cu in" script on the front fenders, the red "Badman" lettering on the rear fenders, and the "adios mother!" writing on the trunk lid.



Another big change is the engine. The kit featured a 4.6-liter small-block V8, whereas the car is fitted with a 7.4-liter big-block with a much larger blower. But hey, this is actually good news. It means that this Bel Air is one quick and



The big-block V8 is backed by a long list of upgrades, including a Ford rear end with 4.11 gears, an aftermarket transmission, and disc brakes. Interior highlights include new carpet and headliner, new gauges, and a new stereo. The seller says the car was completed more than six years ago.



It's difficult to estimate how much this Bel Air is worth, but the bidding is now at $28,601 with no reserve and almost 14 hours to go. The car is being listed by "sabertooth1481" on eBay and it's definitely worth a look. If anything, this Bel Air would be a big attraction at the local car show.

