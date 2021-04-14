Raw 1972 Chevy Nova With LS3 Has a Touching Family Story, Is Built to Race

Tired of all those perfect muscle car builds that just prove the owner has more money than you do? Well, this Chevy Nova isn't like that. And while its condition is less than perfect, the family story it brings just makes you love it even more.
The Nova has spent all its life in the custody of one family. The 1972 model was bought in 1974 by the owner's parents. This was the same year he was born, and the car served as mom's runabout for the following years.
The spec was acceptable, but nothing to write home about. When stock, this Chevy came with a 350ci V8 and a 2-barrel carburetor. For the record, this is after the glory days of the muscle car, when engines began to shrink. The 350 was the biggest V8 normally available, even if you had the SS, and it only produced about 180 horsepower.
His brother actually got the car for his 16th birthday after mom had unfortunately passed away. The mods began, but the brother also, unfortunately, passed away. At this point in the story, you begin to realize that the Nova is so much more than a piece of metal. What gearhead doesn't have a car story involving somebody who passed away?
Its owner was originally into pro-touring mods, but the Nova is currently being put together to go autocross racing. She's not perfect, as the paint has seen better days. But she's straight and has a bunch of performance mods to make it both fun and fast.
The current motor is an LS3 with a mild cam. It delivers about 550 hp at the engine and 470 hp to the wheels. The old suspension is gone, along with the chassis. The aftermarket configuration allows for bigger tires and better geometry, which are great for on-track use.
The interior is what could upset the purists. You've got fabric bucket seats and controls that don't match the period of the car. Overall, it's like being in a Japanese track car. Of course, the brakes are also in an entirely different league from a 1970s car.
