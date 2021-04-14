One-Owner 2015 Chevrolet SS Up for Grabs With 6.2L LS3 V8 and Six-Speed Manual

Walk into any Chevy dealership, and you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to fast cars. You can choose between the new Corvette Stingray or several Camaro variants. What you can’t have, unfortunately, is a sports sedan, or any fast sedan, unlike with Cadillac or even Dodge, for example.
That is why it’s actually OK to feel nostalgic about the Holden Commodore-based Chevrolet SS. Built in Australia, it was on sale in the U.S. between 2014 and 2017. Afterward, GM pulled the plug and decided to focus on sports cars, trucks and SUVs. Anyone who’s ever driven an SS, or the equivalent Commodore, probably knows just how exciting of a car this was.
Under its hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, the same as you’d find in a Corvette C6. Power is rated at 415 hp (420 PS) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed 6L80 automatic or an optional six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual. This particular car, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, has the manual gearbox and it’s a decent enough spec.
It is a 2015 model, with 49,000 miles (78,800 km) on the clock and a replacement engine. Its original LS3 V8 was swapped under warranty, according to the ad. Highlights include the Heron White exterior, fog lights, electric sunroof, rear spoiler, chrome trim, dual exhausts, Brembo brakes, and chrome 19-inch double-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Inside, there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Jet Black leather seats with red contrast stitching, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, aluminum pedal covers, a head-up display, sat-nav, and more.
When it was new, this car retailed for around $45,000, which was a pretty good price for a rowdy sedan that could hit 60 mph (96 kph) in under five seconds.
Under its hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, the same as you’d find in a Corvette C6. Power is rated at 415 hp (420 PS) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed 6L80 automatic or an optional six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual. This particular car, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, has the manual gearbox and it’s a decent enough spec.
It is a 2015 model, with 49,000 miles (78,800 km) on the clock and a replacement engine. Its original LS3 V8 was swapped under warranty, according to the ad. Highlights include the Heron White exterior, fog lights, electric sunroof, rear spoiler, chrome trim, dual exhausts, Brembo brakes, and chrome 19-inch double-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Inside, there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Jet Black leather seats with red contrast stitching, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, aluminum pedal covers, a head-up display, sat-nav, and more.
When it was new, this car retailed for around $45,000, which was a pretty good price for a rowdy sedan that could hit 60 mph (96 kph) in under five seconds.