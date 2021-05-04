Porsche Launches a New CarPlay App, This Time for Parking

5 How to Send a Traffic Report in Apple Maps on iPhone and CarPlay

Porsche has launched a new parking app in Australia, this time created with a local partner and supposed to make the whole process of finding a parking place, navigating to it, and then paying a lot more convenient. 1 photo



Porsche Park was designed from the very beginning to be as straightforward as possible.



So the first thing drivers need to do is to launch the app and search for a new parking place. To do this, they can either search by name or location, or if they’ve previously been to the same parking, to check out the favorite entries.



Once they select the parking place they want to use, the application starts offering navigation directions to reach it, pretty much just like the likes of



Once the car approaches the car park entrance, the app automatically determines which entry lane to use, then using the phone’s Bluetooth system to connect to the boom gate and allow the driver to open it with a single tap on the PCM screen. No tickets or other papers are required for the whole thing.



After the car is parked, Porsche Park starts a timer to let the driver know exactly how long they’ve spent in the parking place and how much they have to pay in real time. When they’re ready to go, the driver can initiate the payment right from the phone or the head unit in the car using a pre-loaded credit card, with a transaction summary then display after exiting the car park.



Porsche says owners would also receive discounted parking rates at some partners, and non-barrier car parks around the Melbourne CBD are also being added.



