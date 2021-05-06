Latest Forza Horizon 4 Update Breaks Down the Game on Xbox Consoles

While everybody is waiting for the official Forza Horizon 5 announcement, the updates that Forza Horizon 4 is getting these days are still good news for everybody anyway.
As long as they work, that is, as a number of new-gen Xbox console owners claim the most recent game update broke down Forza Horizon 4, making it impossible to launch.
A thread on reddit has plenty of people complaining of the very same problem, with some explaining that they turned to pretty much every possible workaround with absolutely no result.
The game appears to launch correctly up to the point where it shows the initial loading screen, but it then returns to the dashboard for no clear reason.
Oddly enough, the whole thing happens only on Xbox Series X and S, as the game seems to be working correctly on Xbox One.
Users claim that uninstalling everything doesn’t make any difference, as Forza Horizon 4 still fails to load. This appears to suggest the problem affects the sync module, so in theory, the only way to continue playing the game would be in offline mode.
Microsoft has so far remained tight-lipped on these reports, and the official FH4 Known Issues page on Forza Support points to other problems experienced by Forza gamers on Xbox consoles. For example, Microsoft says the game does not reload from Quick Resume and some players cannot manage or interact with clubs on Xbox Series X and S consoles.
Interestingly, Microsoft does say there are some sync problems with Forza Horizon 4, but these are actually experienced on Xbox One, not on the new-gen consoles. The company explains FH4 might encounter excessive loading times when syncing data from previous Forza titles and the game has to deal with a large save.
We have also reached out to Microsoft to ask for more information and find out if a fix is on its way and will post an update when we hear back.
A thread on reddit has plenty of people complaining of the very same problem, with some explaining that they turned to pretty much every possible workaround with absolutely no result.
The game appears to launch correctly up to the point where it shows the initial loading screen, but it then returns to the dashboard for no clear reason.
Oddly enough, the whole thing happens only on Xbox Series X and S, as the game seems to be working correctly on Xbox One.
Users claim that uninstalling everything doesn’t make any difference, as Forza Horizon 4 still fails to load. This appears to suggest the problem affects the sync module, so in theory, the only way to continue playing the game would be in offline mode.
Microsoft has so far remained tight-lipped on these reports, and the official FH4 Known Issues page on Forza Support points to other problems experienced by Forza gamers on Xbox consoles. For example, Microsoft says the game does not reload from Quick Resume and some players cannot manage or interact with clubs on Xbox Series X and S consoles.
Interestingly, Microsoft does say there are some sync problems with Forza Horizon 4, but these are actually experienced on Xbox One, not on the new-gen consoles. The company explains FH4 might encounter excessive loading times when syncing data from previous Forza titles and the game has to deal with a large save.
We have also reached out to Microsoft to ask for more information and find out if a fix is on its way and will post an update when we hear back.