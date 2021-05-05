GTA 6 Trailer with Forza Cars Looks Good, Don't Fall for It Though

Rockstar has so far remained tight-lipped on the release date of the next GTA iteration, but the hype exists nonetheless, especially because of all the rumors making the headlines every once in a while.
And the most recent thing that fuels the excitement generated by GTA 6 is nothing else than a fake trailer posted on YouTube and getting plenty of attention these days.
Published by an account trying to mimic the official Rockstar channel (which for some reason doesn’t seem to be a problem for YouTube), the video claims to be an official GTA VI trailer providing us with an early look at the gameplay we’re projected to get when the full game comes out.
And while so many people apparently believe this is a real GTA VI trailer, it actually isn’t, as it’s only a video that combines footage from various games, including GTA V, Forza Horizon 4, The Last of Us, and others. While it could trick some people into believing this is the real deal, especially given the name of the channel, the first thing that rings the alarm bells is the introduction screen telling viewers they can pre-order GTA 6 today.
So no, this video isn’t real, GTA 6 cannot be pre-ordered right now, and an official trailer doesn’t exist. And to be honest, I also expect Rockstar (the real one) to report this channel and YouTube to take it down any minute now.
As someone says in the comments section of the video, what’s sadder than a fake GTA VI trailer is that we haven’t received a new Grand Theft Auto version in over eight years.
And according to the latest information, we might have to wait even longer for the whole thing, as the game is allegedly scheduled to see the daylight in late 2023 at the earliest, though for the time being, no confirmation of the ETA is available.
