Forza Horizon 5 All But Confirmed to Be Set in Mexico

Forza Horizon 5 is a highly anticipated title, there’s no doubt about that, and all the speculation that has been swirling around the web lately has certainly fueled all this excitement. 1 photo



While Forza Horizon 5 was originally expected to take place in Japan, rumor has it



However, everything was in the rumor stage, with nobody with a solid track in the gaming industry providing a confirmation in this regard.



But a few weeks ago, tipster Jeff Grubb responded to messages on Twitter suggesting Forza Horizon 5 would indeed be



Grubb explained in the podcast that he previously received a bunch of fake screenshots claiming Forza would be set in Japan but he didn’t want to look into them and dig a little bit further for additional information. But when more people started talking about Forza Horizon 5 possibly set in Mexico, some of his sources indicated this is indeed the case, confirming the game wouldn’t take place in Japan.



Now the next big question is



