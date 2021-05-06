Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Racer Ready to Fight Off Ford and Toyota

Chevrolet, together with Ford and Toyota, just unveiled their NASCAR Cup Series race cars for next season and they feature comprehensive updates in terms of performance, aerodynamics and even styling. Chevy’s offering is called the NASCAR next gen Camaro ZL1, and it looks more like a production Camaro than ever before.
According to GM U.S. VP of Performance, Jim Campbell, the goal all along was to make the Camaro ZL1 racer stay true to the styling essence of the production ZL1, a strategy he feels will benefit Chevrolet both on and off the track.
Like the production Camaro ZL1, this Cup Series model features hood air extractors that enhance performance on the track. Other highlights include the new and lower greenhouse, shortened deck lid, widened track and a fully symmetrical body design. It would actually make for a really good looking four-door sedan, if it had any doors that is.
From an engineering standpoint, this is a completely new car. A seismic shift, if you will, compared to its predecessor – at least that’s how Chevy NASCAR boss Eric Warren sees it.
Underneath the sheet metal, the 2022 next gen race car comes with independent rear suspension (like the production Camaro), as well as rack and pinion steering, while a new transaxle combines the transmission and rear gears into one package. Meanwhile, the underbody will be sealed with an underwing, while a rear diffuser offers enhanced aerodynamics.
You’ll also find new front and rear bumpers with an energy-management system, as well as larger forged aluminum wheels which now measure 18-inches in diameter instead of 15 inches. This allows for larger brakes, which in turn should improve performance on the track.
The next gen Camaro ZL1 race car will make its competitive debut at next season’s Daytona 500 event, at the Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022.
