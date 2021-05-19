Microsoft May Have Dropped a Hint Forza Horizon 5 Could Be Set in Mexico in 2019

There’s a lot of buzz in the gaming community regarding the next Forza Horizon title, and the fact that Microsoft remains tight-lipped on the whole thing seems to be having the exact outcome the company is hoping to obtain: everybody is talking about this release, trying to guess where it’ll be set.
Earlier this year, people with knowledge of the matter suggested that contrary to everybody’s expectations, Forza Horizon 5 wouldn’t take place in Japan.
While that came as a surprise for many Forza fans, the same tipsters dropped hints and eventually confirmed that the next iteration of the game would actually be set in Mexico.
In the meantime, Microsoft doesn’t say a single thing about Forza Horizon 5, but a recent discovery reveals that the company dropped some hints about the location of this highly anticipated release in a video published, well, in 2019.
The original Xbox Series X video announcement posted online on December 13, 2019, and embedded below provides a rather vague look at the new-gen console. In it, Microsoft obviously focuses on the immersive gaming experience that it’s able to provide.
But as it turns out, not only there’s a red Koenigsegg Regera showing up in the video, but there are also several Mexico-related tidbits hiding in there.
First of all, there are plenty of cactuses on a dry landscape with scenery that seems to fit Mexico’s mountains perfectly. Then, as per the cited source, Microsoft also briefly shows the Mexican Passiflora, also known as the Passiflora officinalis (Passiflora avarnata), a flower that’s known to grow mostly in, you guessed it right, Mexico.
In addition, the video also teases other famous landscapes in Mexico, including the Copper Canyon In the Chihuahua area.
It’s very important to keep in mind that everything is still in the rumor stage. While everything appears to make sense at first glance, it could all be just wishful thinking.
Microsoft is expected to at least provide a demo of Forza Horizon 5 next month at E3, so we may not be far from the moment we finally get to know where the game will be set.
