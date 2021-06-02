Forza Horizon 4 Series 36 Update Announced With 1972 Mazda Cosmo, 1973 RX-3

While everybody is waiting for Microsoft to share some tidbits about the next Forza Horizon, the company keeps providing players of the current iteration of the game with more content they’re going to love, and this week, the Series 36 update finally went live.
The good news is that three new cars are coming to Series 36 at the Horizon Festival, each available for everybody completing certain tasks.
The three new models coming to Forza Horizon 4 as part of this update are the 1973 Mazda RX-3, the 1972 Mazda Cosmo, and the 2018 Saleen S1.
If you’re eager to drive them in Forza, don’t be because it’ll take a while until you’re finally ready to claim the cars. For example, the Cosmo can be yours after completing the Mazda’s Guide to the Galaxy seasonal championship in Autumn. At the same time, the RX-3 is only unlocked after completing 50 percent of the Summer seasonal playlist.
On the other hand, the Saleen S1 is available after completing 50 percent of the Spring seasonal playlist.
Getting back to the next Forza Horizon, there’s a chance Microsoft will spill the beans on the game this month at E3, though the company has so far remained tight-lipped on everything concerning a possible announcement.
While we do know that Microsoft will attend the event with some pretty big news, it’s not yet clear if Forza Horizon 5 is on the agenda or not. In the meantime, however, several tipsters with a good track on gaming scoops have indicated that Forza Horizon 5 wouldn’t be set in Japan, as originally believed, but in Mexico. It’s been discovered recently that Microsoft actually teased this location in a video shared a long time ago.
Of course, everything shouldn't be taken for granted at this point, but fingers crossed for Microsoft to provide us with some Forza Horizon 5 news at E3 this month.
