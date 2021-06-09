Microsoft Preparing Massive Forza Horizon 4 Price Cut Ahead of FH5 Announcement

5 Forza Horizon 5 All But Confirmed to Be Set in Mexico

Sony has recently kicked off the Days of Play campaign with massive price cuts on so many games, and now it’s Microsoft’s turn to respond with its very own Deals Unlocked promo. 1 photo



Unsurprisingly,



At this point, the standard version of Forza Horizon is available for $59.99 in the Microsoft Store, while the Deluxe Edition costs $79.99. The Ultimate Edition is the most expensive version, as it can be yours for $99.99 or $79.99 with a Game Pass subscription.



And while Microsoft is now getting ready to drop these major price cuts for Forza Horizon 4, the company is also believed to be preparing for a massive E3 announcement that could witness the first preview of the next iteration of the game.



Forza Horizon 5 could therefore be announced at E3 this month, though Microsoft has remained completely tight-lipped on everything so far.



But according to tipsters with a good track on unreleased games, Forza Horizon 5 could end up being



