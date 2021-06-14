2010 Mercedes C 63 AMG Will Put the Development Package to Good Use If Allowed

Released earlier this year to critical acclaim but without commercial success confirmation just yet, the latest C-Class has yet to prove its worth in real-world situations. The W204, meanwhile, doesn’t' have to worry about that and instead can still entice Mercedes-Benz fans with interesting used car market apparitions.
Such as this 2010 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG P31 Development Package which is offered up for grabs on auction by user Achman (out of Fort Wayne, Indiana) on Bring a Trailer. It’s wrapped up in a very serious shade of Steel Grey Metallic (even the leather interior is gray) but probably won’t go unnoticed because it also features the P31 AMG Development Package.
The latter includes lots of goodies, such as the upgraded engine internals for a higher maximum speed, red brake calipers, carbon fiber rear spoiler, or the AMG Performance steering wheel. Some other features might also stand out, like the 18-inch AMG alloys, the AMG Styling Package, glass roof, Comand infotainment system with navigation, or the Keyless-Go system.
It has been in the private care of the seller since 2020, when it was taken from its previous Utah residence to the current home of Indiana. This hasn’t been a garage queen and instead the C 63 has properly unleashed its AMG credentials over the course of some 65k miles (almost 105,000 km), according to the odometer.
Now it’s seemingly ready for new adventures, sporting the recent service records, a clean Carfax report and Indiana title, as well as the feisty 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. The P31 Development Package brings a good power increase from the stock 451 hp to 480 horsepower, along with a sensible maximum speed increase to no less than 174 mph (280 kph).
That alone might be enough to convince just about anyone to place another bid on top of the current highest quotation of $24,123 if you ask us. But one needs to hurry up with the decision because the auction is scheduled to end in just ten hours at the time of writing.
