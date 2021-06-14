Gamers to Experience Special Mercedes-AMG Project One Concept in Forza Horizon 5

Rimac’s 2023 Automotive R&D Campus Is Meant for More Than Just Cars

Racing game aficionados got their first taste of the next installment of the Forza Horizon franchise over the weekend, during the 2021 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). 41 photos



Among the likely massive list of vehicles you will be able to thrash around in the game, the developers seem to have paid special attention to the concept version of the most expected hypercar of the year, the



Set to be drivable in the game via a special ‘Forza Horizon Edition,’ the Formula 1-engined hypercar is not the final, road-going version of the model, meaning that it still wears the ‘Project One’ moniker, a fact also made apparent by the light camouflage still adorning its downforce-inducing body.



There was no word on what the videogame edition of the model brings compared to the concept car (or the production version).



The elusive production version of the Mercedes- AMG One is finally going official sometime this year, but the only way in which us commoners will be able to experience its performance will be in a virtual setting, albeit one that is almost life-like in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 game.



Powered by a modified version of the same 1.6-liter V6 that powered the Mercedes-AMG W07 Formula 1 car in 2016, when it helped Nico Rosberg clinch his first and only championship title, the Mercedes-AMG One in both concept and road-going guise is a technology demonstrator for the three-pointed star.



Apart from the turbocharged, high-revving V6, the One is also powered by four electric motors. The model features an MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic) with 163 PS (161 HP ) coupled to the engine’s crankshaft, and MGU-H (Motor Generator Unit-Heat) with 122 PS (120 HP) coupled to the turbocharger and two more electric motors powering the front wheels, each with at least 163 PS.



A combined output of around 1,100 HP and high-tech aerodynamics are expected to give the hypercar enough performance to



