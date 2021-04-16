5 New Ferrari SF21 Race Car Breaks Cover With Two-Tone Red and Burgundy Livery

F1 2021 Announced, to Include New Story Mode Called “Braking Point”

Codemasters has just announced the new F1 title that it will launch this year, thus taking the wraps off the very first major Formula 1 release after stepping under EA ownership 1 photo



F1 2021 will debut in July and will come with three days of early access to those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition.Unsurprisingly, F1 2021 will include an impressive line of new features, including a refreshed Career mode that sports a two-player option to either play in co-op or in different teams with someone you know. There’s also a Real-Season Start, which allows players to start the game at any point in the season with real-time driver and constructor standings, as per the press release (embedded below).The game will include three new circuits, namely Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah, but all will land later as a free update for all players.Mind you, the main highlight this year is the new Braking Point mode. It is a new story mode that allows players to start in Formula 2 and then step into the world of Formula 1. Codemasters explains that the purpose of this feature is to put players in the shoes of an aspiring driver both on and off the track.“It immerses you into the glamorous world of F1, giving a taste of the lifestyle both on and off the track: the rivalries, emotion and dedication needed to compete at the highest level. We’ll also re-introduces you to the much-maligned Devon Butler, who makes his return having debuted in F1 2019,” the press release reveals.Just as expected, F1 2021 will become available on all major gaming platforms, including PC and consoles. Of course, it’ll launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while on PC, it’ll be available via Steam.Players who pre-order the standard version of the game will also receive the Braking Point Content Pack, exclusive in-game content, and 5,000 PitCoins.

