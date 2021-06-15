2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Lands in The Crew 2 for a Limited Time

Microsoft has kind of stolen everybody’s racing thunder at E3 this year, as Forza Horizon 5 is on the lips of the entire gaming community out there, but Ubisoft also has something big to share for The Crew fans.
The company revealed during Ubisoft Forward that its racing franchise has reached no less than 30 million players since the first title landed back in 2014, and needless to say, all the efforts it has put into keeping the game updated in the last year are now finally paying off.
The Crew 2, which right now is the most recent version of Ubisoft’s racing title, landed in 2018, but on the other hand, it’s getting new content regularly.
And this is why the gaming community has continuously increased, especially as it can be played on pretty much any platform out there, including PC, both current and new-generation consoles, and even the Google Stadia.
“We managed to deliver an update every 4 months as well as a new episode every 2 months. Our teams have successfully shipped all the content we promised a year ago. We are also extremely proud to announce that there is now more than 30 million players who have joined The Crew franchise since 2014,” Ubisoft said during the event.
And because The Crew 2 player base keeps growing and growing, Ubisoft wants to celebrate this milestone in style.
So the company is introducing a 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray that can be claimed by gamers until the end of the month for just 1 Crew Credit.
And of course, Ubisoft promises more content would be shipped soon, with the first episode of its third season called US Speed Tour East to land on July 7. Starting next week, the company will also kick off a special anniversary LIVE Summit with one event for each major update released so far.
