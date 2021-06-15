Humans Look Like Ants Next to NASA's Newly-Assembled SLS 'Megarocket'

New Running Gear and Control System Take the Next-Gen Golf GTI to Higher Levels

Its sporty, elegant look goes hand in hand with the chassis innovations meant to enhance the driving experience even more – the 8th generation Golf GTI promises to deliver optimized stability, precision and cornering grip. 7 photos



Compared to the previous Mk7 GTI, the new model is built with an aluminum subframe with maximum rigidity, which is almost 7 lbs (3 kg) lighter, and it has a 5% higher front axle spring rate, thanks to the reconfigured springs and buffer stops. The multilink rear axle was also modified, including reconfigured auxiliary springs, which increase the rear axle spring rate by 15%. These modifications of the running gear, including new damping bearing and damping hydraulics, contribute to the new model’s increased stability and precision.



The first to feature Volkswagen’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager, the



With this new generation DCC, you can set and save your personal driving profile, for a customized driving experience that is no longer limited to just one of the fixed Comfort, Eco or Sport modes.



Another important feature that is standard on the new



