New VW Digital Cockpit Pro Spices Up the Already Hot Mk8 Golf GTI and Golf R

VW is not the first car manufacturer to replace analog dials in the instruments cluster with a screen showing virtual indications. However, until now, nobody did it in such a daring style as the Germans, who seem to be really proud of the digital instrumentation of the new Golf GTI and Golf R sporty hot-hatches 9 photos



The light show is not limited to the dashboard but invades the entire cabin. Ambient lighting is standard on the Their graphics don’t try anymore to imitate some real dials, and the result of this radical approach is impressive. Also, the designers from VW paid enough attention to the readability of these virtual instruments. Contrast, shade, halo, and all the rest of the displayed elements come together just beautifully. Especially for the Golf R, the virtual design includes a 3D-look with numerical fields, known as the R-View.The Digital Cockpit Pro is a standard feature for both the new Golf GTI and the Golf R . It interacts with the user in a very dynamic manner: the lights show stars from the moment you unlock the car's doors. The “Start” button pulses red until you push it, and then, after the engine is on, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster and infotainment screens come to life.The aspect of the instruments cluster may be changed via the new “View” button on the steering wheel. Always in the middle, the rev counter is personalized with a “GTI” or an “R” logo. The instruments to the left and right side can be configured to show the engine’s boost pressure or the current power output. Versions equipped with the top infotainment system Discover Pro may show a full-screen map in the instruments cluster and, at the same time, on the 10-inch central screen.The light show is not limited to the dashboard but invades the entire cabin. Ambient lighting is standard on the Mk 8 GTI and Golf R, and we are not talking about a simple thing. There are no less than thirty colors available to illuminate the decorative trim in the dash and doors, storage compartments in the doors and center console, and the footwells. The look of the instruments and infotainment screen can be tuned to the background color. Finally, some pre-configured “mood” lighting profiles will make life easier for those who consider the selection too complicated.