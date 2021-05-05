Mk1 EV Golf Digitally Becomes a Vintage GTX With Help From 2021 Volkswagen ID.3

This isn’t the first time Estonia-based virtual artist Siim Parn (aka spdesignsest on social media) has decided to propose the vision of a world where the original VW Golf (born in 1974) had an alternative life. In it, the ICE powertrains were nowhere to be found and it was all about zero emissions already. Naturally, he did have a modern helping hand, as the inspiration came directly from the first representative of the MEB architecture.
Back then, Siim Parn promised that more views are coming. Normally, when that moment arises, we’d just update our previous installment to make sure it remains relevant. That’s exactly what we did on this occasion as well, but we also felt that one particular depiction of the Mk1 Golf EV also deserved a second, equally in-depth look.
That’s because this pixel master went above and beyond the call of duty on this occasion. As such, besides presenting the initial white Golf from more angles, he also decided to add more colors to the mix. As such, we have embedded below the yellow, gray, orange, (ultra) purple, blue, (very) green, black, light blue, and red alternates.
But that’s not all, because he also doubled the pot with a paintjob and some design modifications that both hearken back to the feisty times of the original Golf GTI as well as connect the dots to the sporty future of the newly introduced ID. GTX lineup.
Basically, it’s a “Back to the Future” way of thinking that makes us wonder if Volkswagen shouldn’t pay more attention to what these imaginative folks are doing on the Internet rather than give up top dollar to come up with incredibly stupid marketing stunts such as the “Voltswagen” debacle.
Frankly, if this Mk1 VW Golf GTX were real, probably no one would have mistaken it for the regular EV as will be the case with the ultra-tame 2022 VW ID.4 GTX when it hits the road. And wouldn’t it be cool if the design proposal somehow managed to sneak under the body that dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup worth some 295 electric ponies?
