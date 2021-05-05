Mk1 EV Golf Digitally Becomes a Vintage GTX With Help From 2021 Volkswagen ID.3

This isn’t the first time Estonia-based virtual artist Siim Parn (aka spdesignsest on social media) has decided to propose the vision of a world where the original VW Golf (born in 1974) had an alternative life. In it, the ICE powertrains were nowhere to be found and it was all about zero emissions already. Naturally, he did have a modern helping hand, as the inspiration came directly from the first representative of the MEB architecture.

8 photos