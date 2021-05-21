2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Gets Digital Widebody Kit From Prior Design

The Story of the Original Mustang: The Final Three Model Years (1971–1973)

So far, the all-new 2022 Golf 8 GTI is only making its impact in Europe, which is not a traditional widebody market. However, one popular tuning company has presented its vision of a hot hatch with extra muscle.You're looking at the work of Prior Design , a German shop that usually targets high-end sports cars from, Porsche, or BMW M. However, the VW market is ripe with opportunity. In theory, a GTI kit would work on the Clubsport, the GTE, and GTI , while it could also be adapted to the Golf R. Most of these cars are quite expensive at the moment, so tuning could be profitable.As we've said, Rocket Bunny is best known for Mk7 GTI widebody kits. But the Prior Design look is different. You don't see the exposed screws here, which means the accessories are perhaps glued to the car, making the transformation reversible.While looking at the images and videos, you have to remember that these are only renderings. But the company has a solid track record and has even brought to life one of Khyzyl Saleem 's crazy Mk1 Golf GTI renderings. So they can make anything happen.At the front, we have a modified air intake with a larger opening and a diffuser at the bottom. It implies a whole new bumper would be installed. The widebody fenders add at least a couple of inches on either side and are filled up with large racing alloys wrapped in skinny tires. The suspension has also been substantially dropped.At the back, the compact hatchback even has inserts for its doors, along with vents that lead your eyes to the massive new diffuser. A massive new section gets added on top of the trunk wing. Strangely, the exhaust looks stock—many tuned GTIs have larger pipes or a quad-tip layout inspired by the Golf R.