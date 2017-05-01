autoevolution

Two Rocket Bunny Golf GTI Customs Start in Vossen Photo Shoot

 
1 May 2017, 11:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
If this photo gallery were a #justgirlythings photo, it would say something along the lines of "wearing matching clothes with your best friend." But it's not, thankfully. What we have here is probably the most epic set of images featuring a Golf GTI.
The visual impact is similar to seeing the Vision Gran Turismo concept from Volkswagen. Only there are two of them, and they have different paint, wheels, and interiors.

We've already shown you the white car, called the GTI RS. It belongs to a Vossen Wheels employee, who just had to build a Rocket Bunny masterpiece with a Thule box on top and livery inspired by the 911 GT3 RS.

Of course, it's got the great widebody kit from Japan, consisting of fender flares. But did you check out that diffuser? It's like they stole parts from race cars or something.

Each project has a radically different interior, though. The white car is race-oriented, as a beefy-looking roll cage has replaced the rear seats. The shortest short-shifter in the world is accompanied by a racing wheel and bucket leather seats with harnesses.

The other Rocket Bunny has gold wheels to go with Subaru-like metallic blue paint. Its brakes are from the Audi TT RS, but you can barely see the calipers.

The design is a little cleaner, as there's no roof box, and the trunk is stuffed with a big stereo and woofer. But these are by no means show cars. For example, the blue car has a CTS Turbo FMIC, blow-off valve, short-shift kit, a straight downpipe, mufflers from Kustomz and Stage 2 tune. Under the hood, you will also find a Forge Motorsports carbon intake and plenty of silicon hoses.

"Fitted with Vossen Forged LC Series wheels to fill out the new, wider lines of the Rocket Bunny Mk7 GTI Widebody kit, the pair of hot hatches soaked up the afternoon sun while we shot around in the eerily lonesome motorsports park. With the sounds of the Optima racing event in the background, on the road course, we snapped away while the two GTIs sat still for a moment," Vossen reports in its blog coverage of the shoot.

vossen wheels widebody kit golf gti tuning pic of the day Rocket Bunny
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52