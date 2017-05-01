Two Rocket Bunny Golf GTI Customs Start in Vossen Photo Shoot

If this photo gallery were a #justgirlythings photo, it would say something along the lines of "wearing matching clothes with your best friend." But it's not, thankfully. What we have here is probably the most epic set of images featuring a Golf GTI.





We've already shown you the white car, called the



Of course, it's got the great widebody kit from Japan, consisting of fender flares. But did you check out that diffuser? It's like they stole parts from race cars or something.



Each project has a radically different interior, though. The white car is race-oriented, as a beefy-looking roll cage has replaced the rear seats. The shortest short-shifter in the world is accompanied by a racing wheel and bucket leather seats with harnesses.



The other



The design is a little cleaner, as there's no roof box, and the trunk is stuffed with a big stereo and woofer. But these are by no means show cars. For example, the blue car has a CTS Turbo FMIC, blow-off valve, short-shift kit, a straight downpipe, mufflers from Kustomz and Stage 2 tune. Under the hood, you will also find a Forge Motorsports carbon intake and plenty of silicon hoses.



"Fitted with Vossen Forged LC Series wheels to fill out the new, wider lines of the Rocket Bunny Mk7 GTI Widebody kit, the pair of hot hatches soaked up the afternoon sun while we shot around in the eerily lonesome motorsports park. With the sounds of the Optima racing event in the background, on the road course, we snapped away while the two GTIs sat still for a moment," Vossen reports in its blog coverage of the shoot.



The visual impact is similar to seeing the Vision Gran Turismo concept from Volkswagen. Only there are two of them, and they have different paint, wheels, and interiors.We've already shown you the white car, called the GTI RS . It belongs to a Vossen Wheels employee, who just had to build a Rocket Bunny masterpiece with a Thule box on top and livery inspired by the 911 GT3 RS.Of course, it's got the great widebody kit from Japan, consisting of fender flares. But did you check out that diffuser? It's like they stole parts from race cars or something.Each project has a radically different interior, though. The white car is race-oriented, as a beefy-looking roll cage has replaced the rear seats. The shortest short-shifter in the world is accompanied by a racing wheel and bucket leather seats with harnesses.The other Rocket Bunny has gold wheels to go with Subaru-like metallic blue paint. Its brakes are from the Audi TT RS, but you can barely see the calipers.The design is a little cleaner, as there's no roof box, and the trunk is stuffed with a big stereo and woofer. But these are by no means show cars. For example, the blue car has a CTS Turbo FMIC, blow-off valve, short-shift kit, a straight downpipe, mufflers from Kustomz and Stage 2 tune. Under the hood, you will also find a Forge Motorsports carbon intake and plenty of silicon hoses."Fitted with Vossen Forged LC Series wheels to fill out the new, wider lines of the Rocket Bunny Mk7 GTI Widebody kit, the pair of hot hatches soaked up the afternoon sun while we shot around in the eerily lonesome motorsports park. With the sounds of the Optima racing event in the background, on the road course, we snapped away while the two GTIs sat still for a moment," Vossen reports in its blog coverage of the shoot.