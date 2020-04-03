Rear-Engined VW Golf GTI Is Not Your Average Porsche

For one, the aficionado has created the Live To Offend label, which has come up with an M3-on-steroids visual package for E30 BMWs (we've seen this on the coupe and the wagon incarnations of the old 3 Series). Then there's the Polestar One cover car he rendered for last year's Need For Speed:Heat title, with this also showing up in the metal at the SEMA show.Cool, so what's with this Mk II GTI?
The artist recently took to social media to spill the beans on the project - it looks like famous German tuner Jean Pierre Kraemer, who runs the JP Performance label, along with Prior Design, an aftermarket developer coming from the same country, will turn this rendering into an actual build.
"JP & I spoke not so long after I posted those first inital designs and expressed interest in bringing it to life. I honestly couldn't think of anyone more suiting to do it given how crazy his previous builds are," Saleem explains on Instagram.
And there are plenty of reasons to jump for joy, given the fact that relocating the engine to the back is the chosen mod here.
Based on what we can see in this rendering, the rear-engined layout of the machine also allows it to maintain the rear seats, so it's difficult not to think of the Porsche 911 when checking out this proposal...
View this post on Instagram
I'm incredibly excited to announce that I've teamed up with @jp.performance & @priordesign to bring my @lto_livetooffend K.S GTI KIT TO THE REAL WORLD!! - - JP & I spoke not so long after I posted those first inital designs and expressed interest in bringing it to life. I honestly couldn't think of anyone more suiting to do it given how crazy his previous builds are. - - Keep an eye out for updates as things progress, it's gonna be rear-engined insanity!! - - #art #design #3d #notforlong #jp #jpperformance #lto #livetooffend #ks #kyza #khyzylsaleem #priordesign #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #donutmedia #topgear #golf #volkswagen #ii #mk2 #custom #stancenation