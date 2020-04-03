Rear-Engined VW Golf GTI Is Not Your Average Porsche

View this post on Instagram

I'm incredibly excited to announce that I've teamed up with @jp.performance & @priordesign to bring my @lto_livetooffend K.S GTI KIT TO THE REAL WORLD!! - - JP & I spoke not so long after I posted those first inital designs and expressed interest in bringing it to life. I honestly couldn't think of anyone more suiting to do it given how crazy his previous builds are. - - Keep an eye out for updates as things progress, it's gonna be rear-engined insanity!! - - #art #design #3d #notforlong #jp #jpperformance #lto #livetooffend #ks #kyza #khyzylsaleem #priordesign #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #donutmedia #topgear #golf #volkswagen #ii #mk2 #custom #stancenation

