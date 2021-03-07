Lifted Golf GTI Rabbit Edition With Alltrack Suspension for Sale in Texas

You know what they say about everything being bigger in Texas. It's the land of wide-open properties and big trucks. So what do you do if you're into the VW Golf GTI, yet want to blend in? You get a suspension lift, of course.
Volkswagen makes quite a few versions for the Golf. There's the basic hatch, the wagon, the GTI, the R, and the Alltrack. Some of them have been discontinued recently, but they still survive in Europe, where there are TDI and hybrid flavors too.
In any case, it's pretty rare for these models to mix because they have their own identities. But the parts do match for the most part, which can result in creative combinations.
If you just look at the body, this is like most other 2019 Golf GTI hot hatchbacks. The fact that it's got the blue paint, the facelift LED headlights and a set of black wheels makes it slightly more desirable than average. It's also one of 3000 Rabbit Editions built for that year. But the Texans are literally going to look down upon it from their gigantic Silverados.
So the owner of this GTI Rabbit Edition decided to do a minor lift. It's got the OEM shocks and struts from a VW Alltrack which probably adds about an inch of clearance. In addition, the black "Pretoria" alloys have been wrapped in Michelin CrossClimate+ tires. However, we think that a set of A/T tires with smaller alloys would have been better.
Having a 2.0-liter turbo in a small car is the main part of the GTI's appeal. So it's not surprising that this lifted hatch also comes with an APR Stage 2 low torque tune, a DKM MS Stage 3 clutch. No specifics were mentioned in the listing on Cars and Bids and only searches don't reveal anything, but we're guessing output has gone from 228 to about 290 horsepower.
And the price for all this? Currently, there are 18 bids pushing the GTI to $15,555 with four days left in the auction. There's a customer out there for literally anything, even an Alltrack hot hatch.
