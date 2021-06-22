5 Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Sad, Needs Restoration to Smile Again

4 1996 Chevy Impala SS With Delivery Miles Is Now Worth More Than Sticker

3 1963 Chevrolet Impala Tucked Away for 24 Years Is Ready to Rock, V8 Like New

More on this:

This 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS427 Is Back From the Dead, Big Block Still There

While the Impala nameplate remained pretty popular throughout the 1960s, not the same thing can be said about the SS model, whose sales declined gradually towards the final years of this decade. 24 photos



So in 1968, the GM brand sold just approximately 40,000 units of the SS, although the focus for additional muscle and sporty options remained pretty much unchanged.



In 1968, the SS427 was available with a choice of two engines, namely the L36 developing 385 horsepower and the L72 with 425 horsepower. But on the other hand, Chevrolet also allowed customers to order the SS427 without the Z03 option package, which means this model could have come without the typical SS bucket seats setting it apart from the rest of the lineup.



And this is exactly what this SS427 that we have here is supposed to be. Coming without the Z03 option package and therefore lacking bucket seats, this



There’s some rust here and there, that’s true, but on the other hand, everything looks like it can be easily saved with a proper restoration.



The original 427 big-block with a TH400 transmission is still here—this is the 385-horsepower version, and eBay seller



All in all, this rare Impala (it’s believed Chevrolet built some 1,778 units for the 1968 model year) is a mix of good news and bad news, so it’s now up to the internet to decide if it’s worth $22,000 or not. Chevrolet sold over 239,000 Impalas boasting the SS package in 1965, the year when the nameplate also set an all-time industry sales record with over 1 million units shipped in the U.S. alone. However, the Super Sport then lost ground in the next few years.So in 1968, the GM brand sold just approximately 40,000 units of the SS, although the focus for additional muscle and sporty options remained pretty much unchanged.In 1968, the SS427 was available with a choice of two engines, namely the L36 developing 385 horsepower and the L72 with 425 horsepower. But on the other hand, Chevrolet also allowed customers to order the SS427 without the Z03 option package, which means this model could have come without the typical SS bucket seats setting it apart from the rest of the lineup.And this is exactly what this SS427 that we have here is supposed to be. Coming without the Z03 option package and therefore lacking bucket seats, this Impala was saved after spending approximately a decade in a warehouse, though it still appears to be in pretty good shape.There’s some rust here and there, that’s true, but on the other hand, everything looks like it can be easily saved with a proper restoration.The original 427 big-block with a TH400 transmission is still here—this is the 385-horsepower version, and eBay seller gotimpalas claims the car still runs and drives, though additional checkups are recommended if you want to get it ready for the road.All in all, this rare Impala (it’s believed Chevrolet built some 1,778 units for the 1968 model year) is a mix of good news and bad news, so it’s now up to the internet to decide if it’s worth $22,000 or not.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.