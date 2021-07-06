This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Sports a Rare Matching Numbers V8, Still Gorgeous

5 Once-Gorgeous 1958 Chevrolet Impala Is Now a Big Wreck With an Uncertain Future

The 1965 Impala is the one that managed to set a new sales record, as Chevrolet shipped over 1 million units in the United States alone, becoming the first American car to pass this milestone. 7 photos



The 1965 version was the first



And to make room for this new V8,



Needless to say, this makes the 1965 Impala with a 409 engine quite a rare sight, yet someone on



This Impala SS comes with air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes, and while the SS tags don’t seem to be visible in the few photos posted online, the VIN code confirms we're looking at a Super Sport.



The current mileage is said to be close to 42,000 miles (67,500 km), but the odometer has been rolled over, most likely when the engine was rebuilt.



How much is this Impala SS with a rare engine really worth if you ask the owner? Quite a lot, it seems, as the selling price is $46,500. To do this, the GM brand obviously turned to massive changes in almost every regard, with the all-new Impala also coming with an upgraded engine lineup that introduced a new mill and dropped another after just one month.The 1965 version was the first Impala to be available with Chevrolet’s 396ci (6.5-liter) Turbo-Jet big block V8, which developed either 325 or 375 horsepower thanks to different compression ratios and camshafts.And to make room for this new V8, Chevrolet gave up on the 409ci (6.7-liter) V8, which until that point was also offered with two different outputs on the Impala, namely 340 and 400 horsepower. The engine lineup swap took place in the second month of the year, with the new 396 becoming available for order on February 15.Needless to say, this makes the 1965 Impala with a 409 engine quite a rare sight, yet someone on Craigslist says they have such an example in almost impeccable shape. That is because the car has already been repainted, and the V8 engine under the hood went through a rebuilding process, which means it should be ready to rock if you’re interested in a daily driver.This Impala SS comes with air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes, and while the SS tags don’t seem to be visible in the few photos posted online, the VIN code confirms we're looking at a Super Sport.The current mileage is said to be close to 42,000 miles (67,500 km), but the odometer has been rolled over, most likely when the engine was rebuilt.How much is this Impala SS with a rare engine really worth if you ask the owner? Quite a lot, it seems, as the selling price is $46,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.