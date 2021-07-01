Once-Gorgeous 1958 Chevrolet Impala Is Now a Big Wreck with an Uncertain Future

5 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Immaculate Muscle Is All About

1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate officially saw the daylight, though at first, it was only offered as the top-of-the-line Bel Air before it landed as a stand-alone series in 1959. 25 photos



The top engine option was the 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust, which this time was available with two separate outputs, namely 250 horsepower and 280 horsepower, the latter coming with three 2-barrel carburetors.



And despite being offered only as part of the Bel Air lineup, the Impala was still fairly successful, with



As you can easily figure out yourselves, the model that we have here has been going through some pretty difficult times lately, as the car is very close to becoming a complete rust bucket that can hardly be saved.



But according to eBay seller



But on the other hand, the engine is no longer there (according to the VIN, this Impala was born with a V8 under the hood), and the transmission is gone too.



Needless to say, the rust has obviously taken its toll on this once-gorgeous Impala, so you should get ready for some serious patches if you do want to bring it back to factory specifications. The seller says some floor patch pans go with the car too.



