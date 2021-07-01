The Bodyfriend Lamborghini Massage Chair Will Massage Your Brain on the Cheap

Google Announces Critical Fix for Android Auto, Causes So Much Confusion

Some people on Google forums claim the screen freeze still happens after installing the latest Android updates on their devices, so without a doubt, the company should provide additional information on the whole thing, especially as the Android 10 bit seems to be causing quite a lot of confusion. More specifically, Oppo phones have been hit by a screen freeze problem on Android Auto , with a discussion thread on Google’s forums revealing the whole thing happens when the phone connected to the head unit enters a locked state.In some cases, instead of freezing, the head unit just turns black, but either way, it’s no longer usable, as the phone lock appears to suspend Android Auto completely.The long-time problem was reported last year, but a member of the Android Auto team said earlier this week that the whole thing has finally been resolved and a fix is available as part of the latest Oppo updates.In other words, if you’re also experiencing the same problems in your car and you have an Oppo smartphone, just install the latest operating system updates to get the fix.Oddly enough, the Google community specialist says users should “update the device to Android 10,” though in some cases, Oppo devices are already running Android 11. So in theory, they may have to downgrade to the previous operating system version, though this would definitely be a rather uncanny recommendation.It’s not yet known if the fix that Oppo has released for Android Auto users is also aimed at Android 11 users, but I’ve reached out to the company and will post an update when I hear back.In the meantime, the best you can do is to make sure you are running a fully up-to-date version of Android on your device.Some people on Google forums claim the screen freeze still happens after installing the latest Android updates on their devices, so without a doubt, the company should provide additional information on the whole thing, especially as the Android 10 bit seems to be causing quite a lot of confusion.