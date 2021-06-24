The Android Auto Error Not Even a Full Android Reset Can Fix

2 The Lightweight Version of Google Maps Is a Hit, and It’s No Wonder Why

In theory, the interaction with Google Assistant should be as natural as possible, something that makes perfect sense especially when driving, as the whole thing can substantially reduce the distraction. 6 photos



In other words, only the first command is properly recognized, after which Google Assistant can’t figure out what the user is saying.



So, for example, if you press the mic button on the steering wheel and tell Google Assistant to send a message, it then asks you to choose a contact to send the message to. But when dictating the contact's name, Google Assistant fails to recognize what you’re saying, with some users explaining that it all feels like the microphone itself is completely muted.



It isn’t a new problem for Android Auto users, as the first reports in this regard landed more than a year ago on Google’s



While the error eventually went away all by itself for some, possibly after updates released by Google for the



Earlier this year, Google requested impacted users to send phone logs to help figure out what exactly is breaking down Google Assistant on Android Auto. Still, no further details have been provided since then.



