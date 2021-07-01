Forza Horizon 4 Gets Its Last New Car, Series 38 to Introduce “Mixtapes”

Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

The official Series 37 update for Forza Horizon 4 is finally official, and just as expected, it’ll bring the last new car in the car before Playground Games makes the switch to what it calls “mixtapes.” 11 photos



You can secure the car by just completing the seasonal championship “VUHL in the City.” More specifically, beginning with Series 38, Forza Horizon 4 players will receive a mix of previously released content, including rewards, championships, and challenges, which in theory represents another chance to get behind the wheel of some rare cars you might have missed. The content that will be part of these mixtapes was originally included in Series 7 through Series 32.This decision totally makes sense. With Forza Horizon 5 announced a few weeks ago at E3 and projected to launch in November, most resources are now directed to its development, so part of the Forza Horizon 4 team is now changing its focus in an effort to make sure the rollout of the new game goes as smoothly as possible.But this doesn’t necessarily mean Forza Horizon 4 would be entirely abandoned. The support team will continue to keep its eyes on bug reports, so fixes would still be released every time there’s something to repair in the game and Playground Games is able to reproduce it.But on the other hand, don’t expect these fixes to land too often, as it’s pretty clear the focus will be on Forza Horizon 5 going forward.And just as announced, the Series 37 update is the last one to bring a new car to the game. This mysterious launch is none other than the 2017 VUHL 05, the first supercar of Mexico coming with a 2.3-liter engine that developers no less than 360 horsepower. This is enough for a 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) time in just 2.6 seconds.You can secure the car by just completing the seasonal championship “VUHL in the City.”