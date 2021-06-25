Android Auto Stops Showing Message Notifications And Even Dealers Are Confused

Google has a lot to fix about Android Auto, and a bunch of users out there have recently discovered another thing that should be added to the list.
It’s the way Android Auto sometimes handles incoming text messages, as some are no longer getting any notifications despite everything seemingly working properly.
In other words, while users are able to send text messages correctly, there are no visual or audio alerts when somebody replies, obviously making it pretty difficult to follow a conversation.
It goes without saying that finding a workaround for the whole thing is quite difficult without Google’s help, and someone says on the Android Auto support forums that updating to the latest version of the application makes absolutely no difference.
But at the same time, it turns out that not even dealerships can find a way to deal with the whole thing, which appears to suggest it’s all a software bug that needs to be corrected by Google itself.
Someone claims the same issue is happening in their 2021 Toyota Tacoma, so they took the truck to the dealership and let the mechanics try to fix it.
But after updating all apps and software, including the latest version of the head unit’s firmware, getting incoming message alerts still doesn’t work properly. The dealership even replaced the USB port just to make sure there’s no connection problem there, and yet, the glitch still occurs.
Unfortunately, while Google says it’s currently investigating, users still have no idea how to restore the alerts in their cars, especially given the problem happens on fully up-to-date phones and head units.
Google is theoretically projected to roll out a new Android Auto update in the next few weeks, though, at this point, it’s hard to tell if a fix for this problem would be included or not, especially since the investigation is still under way at the time of writing.
