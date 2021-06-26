Google Maps Is the Best Android Auto Navigation App, Period

More on this:

1 Google Bragging About a Google Maps Feature Few People Know It Exists

2 Car Gets Stuck on Coast Path, Of Course It’s Not the Driver’s Fault

3 The Lightweight Version of Google Maps Is a Hit, and It’s No Wonder Why

4 Making Google Maps Play Nice with Android Auto Is as Easy as One-Two-Three

5 New Google Maps Update for iPhone and CarPlay Released, Big Fix Likely Included