Major Google Maps Alternative Now Available on Android Auto

The number of navigation apps launching on Android Auto keeps growing, as more developers are seemingly taking advantage of the recent Google updates and therefore release a car-optimized experience for their apps. 1 photo



Weeks after rolling out



The company’s flagship navigation app, TomTom GO Navigation, now sports Android Auto support as well, bringing its rich feature lineup right to the head unit in your car.



TomTom GO Navigation provides not only navigation features but also a series of extras, such as traffic information and speed camera warnings when an Internet connection is available. In other words, it can very well become a Waze replacement as well, therefore helping you deal with the crazy traffic in today’s modern cities.



Then, the app comes with EV profiles, which means owners of electric cars can get additional functionality specifically tailored to their vehicles and easily find available charging points on their routes.



Like



The bad news is that as compared to traditional mobile navigation apps, TomTom GO Navigation isn’t available free of charge, but it’s only offered with a subscription. So if you want to get all the features mentioned above, including an ad-free experience, you need to pay a monthly fee for the whole thing.



