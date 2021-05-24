Google Releases Critical Updates to Fix Essential Android Auto Feature

One of the best things about Android Auto is that it allows users to turn to voice commands for pretty much everything, including for navigation, therefore reducing the distraction behind the wheel and allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road.
But a glitch that was discovered earlier this year made it impossible for some to use voice commands to set up navigation, such as Google Maps or any other application.
And it was pretty much because their voice commands supposed to configure a new route were not recognized, with Google Assistant just replying with a generic response like “I think you are trying to navigate, is that correct?”
No matter how hard users tried to get around this error, nothing worked, and it was pretty clear there was a glitch in either Google Assistant or Android Auto.
After a thorough investigation, Google discovered it was the assistant the one malfunctioning, so the company rolled out an update to correct the whole thing and therefore fix navigation on Android Auto.
In a message posted on the official forums, a Google Community Specialist explains that the “Assistant team has addressed this issue,” and now all users are recommended to update to the latest versions of the Google and Android Auto apps.
Unfortunately, these latest updates don’t seem to do the trick for everybody, as some users posting in the linked thread claim that not even the newest versions fix the error in their cars. And of course, no other workaround is known to exist at this point.
Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update in just a few weeks, but on the other hand, there’s no confirmation that another fix would be included. So right now, your best option is to follow Google’s recommendations and try to update to the latest versions of the Google and the Android Auto app and hope voice commands for navigation are working again.
