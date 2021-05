New Google Maps Feature Will Help Users Never Get Lost

In addition to tailored information and more detailed maps , Google Maps is also getting a refresh of the Live View feature, which will now provide additional data and help users never get lost when they’re traveling or walking in an unexplored region.Beginning with this new update, users will be able to just launch Live View in Google Maps and scan their surroundings, with the app to then display all kinds of details about the shops and restaurants around you.Needless to say, you might look weird with your phone in hand and scanning the nearby buildings, but at least you’ll be able to see restaurant and shop information, like opening times, Google reviews, and all the other details that you typically find for businesses available in Google Maps.Then, Google has updated Live View with better street sign information, with the company promising that the app would come in handy particularly in complex intersections “so you know exactly what road you’re on and which way to go.”And speaking on figuring out where you are, Live View is also getting another helpful feature that should be really used as the world is returning to normal and sooner or later we should once against start traveling and going on holidays. Google Maps’ Live View will be able to show where you are in relation to key places that you’ve been to, such as your hotel.So just unlock your phone, open Live View, scan your surroundings, and then you should see an indicator for your hotel right on top of the images captured by your camera, therefore helping you figure out how far you are from this place and also go back to it easier.