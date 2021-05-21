This New Android Auto Feature Is the End of Connectivity Struggles

If you’ve ever used Android Auto, there’s a chance you too struggled with the app due to what appeared to be a connectivity problem showing up either during the initial setup wizard or in the middle of your driving session.
While this is most often caused by a bad cable, switching to the wireless mode, if the head unit supports this type of connection, is supposed to make the whole thing a lot more reliable from one end to the other.
And now Google is introducing a new feature that should help make setting up Android Auto with a new phone as straightforward as possible.
Fast Pair, a feature that originally debuted in 2017 and supposed to allow the pairing of Pixel phones with Bluetooth accessories in a matter of seconds, is now going live in the car as well, with Google planning to make the pairing process of mobile devices and head units as straightforward as it gets.
In other words, if your head unit supports Android Auto wireless, you no longer have to care about anything else than the actual driving. Just step behind the wheel, make sure your phone has Bluetooth enabled, and then you should see a notification on its display with a connect prompt. Just tap it and that’s pretty much it, as the pairing is then completed automatically.
In the meantime, Google is also believed to be working on another welcome feature for those whose head units do not support Android Auto wireless.
More specifically, Google is building a troubleshooter for Android Auto users, this time with the purpose of spotting connectivity problems and providing assistance to help deal with them. The troubleshooter is supposed to even detect a bad cable and then tell the user to try another one, this way making the setup process more straightforward. For now, however, the troubleshooter is still in the works, with the ETA currently available.
