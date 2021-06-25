Google Bragging About a Google Maps Feature Few People Know It Exists

While Google Maps is currently the world’s number one navigation app, so it has millions of users all over the globe, there are features that few people know they exist, and this mostly happens due to the very limited availability.
One of them is support for paying for parking, a tool that Google is currently bragging about on Twitter but which continues to be offered only to users in the United States exclusively. And what’s more, it only works with two parking solutions providers.
In a tweet earlier this week, the official Google Maps account joked that it can’t help people parallel park, but on the other hand, it can make the whole thing more convenient by allowing them to pay for parking without leaving the app.
The company claims over 400 cities in the United States support this feature, both on iPhone and Android.
But it goes without saying such a capability should go international and become available for everybody, though on the other hand, it’s also very clear this can’t happen overnight.
Paying for parking in Google Maps is a process that’s as straightforward as it gets. First, you need to set your destination in the app and choose a nearby parking spot operated by Passport or ParkMobile. You no longer have to interact with the meter, as the Pay for Parking button shows up in Google Maps when you approach your destination.
The application then prompts you to enter the meter number, the amount of time you expect to spend in the parking lot, and that’s pretty much it.
If a credit card is already configured in Google Pay, just tap the pay button and that’s it. Of course, this integration in Google Maps also allows users to extend the parking session if they need it, all without going to the meter themselves and using only their Android devices.
In a tweet earlier this week, the official Google Maps account joked that it can’t help people parallel park, but on the other hand, it can make the whole thing more convenient by allowing them to pay for parking without leaving the app.
The company claims over 400 cities in the United States support this feature, both on iPhone and Android.
But it goes without saying such a capability should go international and become available for everybody, though on the other hand, it’s also very clear this can’t happen overnight.
Paying for parking in Google Maps is a process that’s as straightforward as it gets. First, you need to set your destination in the app and choose a nearby parking spot operated by Passport or ParkMobile. You no longer have to interact with the meter, as the Pay for Parking button shows up in Google Maps when you approach your destination.
The application then prompts you to enter the meter number, the amount of time you expect to spend in the parking lot, and that’s pretty much it.
If a credit card is already configured in Google Pay, just tap the pay button and that’s it. Of course, this integration in Google Maps also allows users to extend the parking session if they need it, all without going to the meter themselves and using only their Android devices.
We can't help you parallel park, but now we can help you pay for street parking without switching between apps. ????— Google Maps (@googlemaps) June 23, 2021
Available today in 400+ U.S. cities on iOS and Android → https://t.co/0iOMrPfhEm pic.twitter.com/j8QDnpUHh6