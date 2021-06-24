Car Gets Stuck on Coast Path, Of Course It’s Not the Driver’s Fault

4 Judge Recommends Against the Likes of Google Maps, Calls Them “Lethal”

As a bottom line, let’s keep in mind just one thing: navigation apps certainly aren’t flawless, and map errors still happen occasionally, but if a piece of software tells you to drive right into a river and you do it, it’s not them, it’s you. And this also appears to be the case of a driver who somehow ended up with their Volkswagen stuck on a coast path between Porthminster Beach and Carbis Bay the last week after, for some reason, they believed this was the path they should follow towards their destination.Very little has been said about how the car ended up on this footpath, but on the other hand, what we do know is the vehicle eventually broke down, making the whole thing even more embarrassing.The photo published by Cornwall Live has gone viral, and as it turns out, many believe the one to blame is a navigation app. All things considered, that is very unlikely because sat-nav systems never send drivers on footpaths. Even if somehow there’s an error and they end up doing this, the person behind the wheel is still the one in charge and should easily figure out there’s something wrong.So say what you want, but nobody can blame navigation apps for blunders like the one you see in this photo, especially since it’s pretty clear this isn’t a road where a car like the Volkswagen Passat would fit.Unfortunately for the driver, not only did the car break down, but judging from the photo, it was quite a challenge to get the vehicle out of there given how narrow the footpath seems to be. A tow dolly was probably the best option, though again, no specifics are available right now.As a bottom line, let’s keep in mind just one thing: navigation apps certainly aren’t flawless, and map errors still happen occasionally, but if a piece of software tells you to drive right into a river and you do it, it’s not them, it’s you.