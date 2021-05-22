Google Maps Gets a Killer Feature to Become the Perfect App for Every User

Google Maps is already the world’s number one mapping platform, but in the last couple of years, the Mountain View-based search giant has substantially improved the experience users get both on mobile and on the web, so the feature lineup has greatly evolved beyond navigation.
And the latest feature announced by Google makes Google Maps just the perfect app for each and every one of us, simply because it’ll now be able to provide maps that are tailored to users running it.
In other words, the maps displayed by Google Maps on Android and iPhone will be personalized for each user based on a learning algorithm that makes sense for the way you interact with the app.
For example, the tailored experience allows Google Maps to determine patterns and display certain points of interest more prominently. If you’re driving to work every morning and you use to stop at a specific coffee shop, then Google Maps will make your favorite places easier to see on the map, therefore removing the information you don’t necessarily need.
The same if you use to drive in the evening, with Google Maps to make restaurants and bars more visible on the map, allowing each user to find a specific place much easier.
Google says Google Maps will also be able to detect if you’re driving in a new region, such as when going on a vacation. In this case, the application will put the focus on the surroundings, with landmarks, places of interest, and attractions to be highlighted on the map for easier exploration of the region.
Overall, the purpose of Google Maps is to offer tailored maps to each and every one of us, therefore allowing the app to adapt to our preferences without any change on our side.
The new feature is projected to land on both iPhone and Android, with Google saying the first users would get it in the coming months.
